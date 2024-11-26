News
Singapore Company Kasagi Labo Announces US$10 Million Anime Production Fund
posted on by Anita Tai
The company raised US$12 million in a recent fundraising round with Burda Principal Investments, among other investors.
Kasagi Labo debuted the first trailer for its upcoming original anime Special Kid Factory, which is co-produced with Studio NAZ, at Anime Expo 2024.
The anime was previously slated to debut in 2023. The company describes the anime:
"Special Kid Factory" is a shonen sci-fi adventure anime that delves into themes of identity, courage, and mystery.
Genpei, an ordinary boy's life is upended when he meets Denshiin—a boy who looks exactly like him. Denshiin reveals a shocking truth: he is the original human, and Genpei is his clone, created as part of a larger, sinister plan.
Mistaken for Denshiin, a seasoned detective, Genpei is swept into a thrilling journey across the galaxy to solve intricate murder mysteries. Their adventures unfold against the backdrop of a dystopian future with “Special Kids”.
Now, Genpei must choose his path: Will he remain a shadow of someone else or emerge as a hero in his own right, solving murder mysteries and fighting for justice in a universe filled with danger and deception?
Atsushi Ikariya (Sabikui Bisco, character designs on Fate/Zero, ID: INVADED) is directing the anime at NAZ. Otaro Maijo (The Dragon Dentist, ID: INVADED, storyboards on Sabikui Bisco opening) is in charge of series composition. Ei Aoki (The Garden of Sinners, Fate/Zero, ID: INVADED, Aldnoah.Zero) is supervising the anime. Daisuke Mataga (Sabikui Bisco, character designs on Patema Inverted, main animator on ID: INVADED) is the assistant director. Yūki Kodama (Blood Lad manga, ID: INVADED, Rhapsody) is drawing the original character designs, and Norie Igawa is adapting those designs for animation. Ai Asari (ID: INVADED animation director, Sabikui Bisco character designs) is the main animator, and Yasuo Suda (ID: INVADED, Thermae Romae Novae, Sabikui Bisco) is the producer.
Source: Press release