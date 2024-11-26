Singapore Company Kasagi Labo Announces US$10 Million Anime Production Fund

Image courtesy of Kasagi Labo

Singapore-based anime venture studio Kasagi Labo announced on Monday that it will commit US$10 million towards anime production.

The company raised US$12 million in a recent fundraising round with Burda Principal Investments, among other investors.

Kasagi Labo debuted the first trailer for its upcoming original anime Special Kid Factory , which is co-produced with Studio NAZ , at Anime Expo 2024.

The anime was previously slated to debut in 2023. The company describes the anime:

" Special Kid Factory " is a shonen sci-fi adventure anime that delves into themes of identity, courage, and mystery. Genpei, an ordinary boy's life is upended when he meets Denshiin—a boy who looks exactly like him. Denshiin reveals a shocking truth: he is the original human, and Genpei is his clone, created as part of a larger, sinister plan. Mistaken for Denshiin, a seasoned detective, Genpei is swept into a thrilling journey across the galaxy to solve intricate murder mysteries. Their adventures unfold against the backdrop of a dystopian future with “Special Kids”. Now, Genpei must choose his path: Will he remain a shadow of someone else or emerge as a hero in his own right, solving murder mysteries and fighting for justice in a universe filled with danger and deception?

Atsushi Ikariya ( Sabikui Bisco , character designs on Fate/Zero , ID: INVADED ) is directing the anime at NAZ . Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , ID: INVADED , storyboards on Sabikui Bisco opening) is in charge of series composition. Ei Aoki ( The Garden of Sinners , Fate/Zero , ID: INVADED , Aldnoah.Zero ) is supervising the anime. Daisuke Mataga ( Sabikui Bisco , character designs on Patema Inverted , main animator on ID: INVADED ) is the assistant director. Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga , ID: INVADED , Rhapsody) is drawing the original character designs, and Norie Igawa is adapting those designs for animation. Ai Asari ( ID: INVADED animation director, Sabikui Bisco character designs) is the main animator, and Yasuo Suda ( ID: INVADED , Thermae Romae Novae , Sabikui Bisco ) is the producer.



Source: Press release