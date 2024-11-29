News
Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Takehito Koyasu, Rei Igarashi, more join cast for new arc debuting on December 9
The staff for the anime of Akira Amano's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri) manga revealed more cast on Friday for the show's second season's upcoming "Takahara Auberge Serial Murders Case" arc that will start on December 9.
The new cast includes:
- Takehito Koyasu as Tiger Dan
- Rei Igarashi as Karen Lily
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Mia Costa
- Volcano Ōta as Lenny Gardner
- Kōji Ochiai as Bill Clark
- Shinpachi Tsuji as Tom Ōsaka
- Shōgo Sakata as Shunsuke Sakai
The new season debuted on October 7 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
Yōhei Azakami returns as Ron Kamonohashi with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as his antagonist Mylo Moriarty. Humbreaders performs the opening theme song "Feedback o Narashite" (Playing Feedback), and hockrockb performs the ending theme song "Labyrinth."
The first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions.
MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano, creator of "Reborn!" and "Ēldlive"!
Amano (Reborn!, elDLIVE) launched the ongoing manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020.
Source: Press release