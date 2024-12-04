Dark Gathering Manga Goes on 4-Month Hiatus

Image via Amazon Japan © Kenichi Kondō, Shueisha

The January 2025 issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday thatwill put themanga on a four-month break starting in the magazine's next issue on January 4, to conduct research and prepare for the manga's new arc. The manga will return in the magazine's May 2025 issue on April 4.

The manga went on a one-month hiatus in December 2023 due to schedule restructuring, and returned on January 4 this year.

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Jump SQ. in March 2019. Shueisha will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on January 4. Viz Media will publish the manga's 11th volume on January 7. Viz Media describes the manga:

An unwilling magnet for the supernatural and a ghost-hunting little girl join forces to capture Japan's most terrifying and dangerous spirits. After a dangerous encounter with a malevolent spirit, Keitaro Gentoga wants nothing to do with the supernatural. Unfortunately for this reluctant ghost magnet, he's stuck helping Yayoi Hozuki, a strange young girl who's intent on capturing Japan's most terrifying ghosts and ghouls. Keitaro is ready to stop living as a shut-in. He's starting university. He's reconnecting with his childhood friend. He's taking a tutoring job. And he's not messing around with ghosts anymore. At least that's what he thinks, until he finds out the elementary schooler he's tutoring is an occult-obsessed genius who's hunting down dangerous spirits and won't stop until she's found the one that took her mom!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) started in October 2023.