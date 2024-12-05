Nyaight of the Living Cat TV Anime's Teaser Reveals Staff, Theme Song

Crunchyroll began streaming a teaser promotional video for the television anime of Hawkman and Mecha-Roots ' Night of the Living Cat (also written as Nyaight of the Living Cat ) manga on Thursday. The teaser reveals the anime's staff, and also reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Nyaight of the Living Cat" by Kōji Endō , featuring former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman , and Heidi Shepherd from the Butcher Babies band on the death growls.

Prolific film director Takashi Miike is credited as chief director. Tomohiro Kamitani ( Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi , MIX Season 2 ) is directing the anime at OLM. Shingo Irie ( AFTERLOST , Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takao Maki ( Laughing Under the Clouds , Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls , MIX Season 2 ) is designing the characters. Kōji Endō is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

The manga debuted in Mag Garden 's Comic Garden in October 2020. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 22. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's fifth volume on October 22.

