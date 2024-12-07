Witchy Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS Sequel Anime Casts Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Toyonaga plays new character Airu who appears in episode 1

The "Miracle Screening to Commemorate Witchy Precure! : MIRAI DAYS' Broadcast" event announced a cast member for Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! anime, on Saturday. Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Airu, a new character who appears in the first episode as shown in Saturday's screening.

Saturday's event also announced a special will air on January 3 at 10:00 a.m. (January 2 at 8:00 a.m. EST) on the Tokyo MX channel, eight days before the series' television premiere. The special will feature the broadcast premiere of 2016's Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! film. After the special's broadcast, it will stream on the TVer and YouTube services.

The staff will hold a Kōyasai (After Party) event after the sequel's broadcast ends. There will also be a pop-up store and a collaboration with the Round 1 bowling and amusement center chain.

The original anime's main cast are returning for the anime, including:

Rie Takahashi as Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle

Yui Horie as Riko/Cure Magical

Saori Hayami as Kotoha Hanami/Cure Felice

Ayaka Saitō as Mofurun

Hayami will also voice a mysterious girl named Hisui.

Witchy Pretty Cure! : MIRAI DAYS

Witchy Pretty Cure!

Witchy Pretty Cure!

Witchy Pretty Cure!

Rie Kitagawa returns to perform the anime's opening theme song "Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 3," continuing on from her theme songs for Witchy Pretty Cure! titled ""Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! " and ""Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 2". Takahashi, Horie, and Hayami are performing the anime's ending theme song "Kisekiralink" as their respective characters Cure Miracle, Cure Magical, and Cure Felice.

The sequel will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels on January 11, 2025 at 26:00 (effectively, January 12 at 2:00 a.m.). The original announcement for the Maho Girls Precure! sequel had slated the anime to air in 2024. The sequel's website has the tagline, "The two futures are now connected with the magic words 'Cure Up RaPaPa!'"

The Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise in March 2023. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise 's current entries. The other project was last fall's Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.

Maho Girls Precure!

aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5.



