Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection's Full List of Games Posted

Collection debuts on Switch, PC on February 27

Image via Konami © 2020 Studio Dice/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, Konami, Konami Digital Entertainment

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005

TheeShop page for's game is now showing the full list of games included in the collection. The list includes:

The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on February 27, 2025.

The anthology collects several early Yu-Gi-Oh! games to commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary. The collection will include a new save/load feature as well as online support for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist . Some titles will be updated with online support after the release.

The game's English website previously revealed that its physical edition will include one of two random Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie's Feather Duster cards. The website notes that the cards are only available in the Americas and Europe, and that there will be a different version of the bonus cards in Japan.

Konami Digital Entertainment recently announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation . The studio debuted its first animation, the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles " anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.