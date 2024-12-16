Live-Action Suicide Notes Laid on the Table Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The official website for the live-action film of Toutarou Minami 's Suicide Notes Laid on the Table ( Isho, Kōkai. ) manga began streaming a trailer for the film on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Drown Out The Noise" by THE RAMPAGE .

Image via Toho's X/Twitter account ©2024 映画「遺書、公開。」製作委員会 ©陽東太郎／SQUARE ENIX

The Rampage

The main cast includesfromboy band member Hokuto Yoshino as Hiiragi Ikenaga,as Seiichi Chikage, Sara Shida as Kurumi Hatsukaichi, IMP. idol group member Minato Matsui as Masato Akazaki,asas Tsubaki Himeyama, and Shūgo Oshinari as Makoto Kaihara. Other cast members include Kaisei Kamimura, Ririka Kawashima, Keiji Arai,, Yuna Hoshino, Arina Sakakibara, Hinata Tōdō,, Yuriho Ōmine, Tatsumi Asa, Honoka Kanemitsu, Marin Hidaka, Ritsuki Ōhigashi, Miho Kaneno,, Shunya Asano, Kokoro Aoshima, and Raiku.

The film's staff had previously teased the project without revealing its title in September, then debuted a "ultra-early teaser trailer" that showed all 25 cast members but still did not reveal the title on October 10.

Comikey and Square Enix 's Manga UP! are both releasing the manga in English. Manga UP! describes the manga:

Everyone in Class 2-D of Kairei Private Middle School receives an e-mail at the beginning of the school year detailing a “class hierarchy.” But the number one ranked Tsubaki Himeyama clears away the unrest this causes with her sunny disposition. Normalcy returns to the class… until Himeyama is found to have killed herself on campus. And once her classmates return from her funeral, they find suicide notes addressed to them on their desks! Will these notes expose the darkness class 2-D conceals?!

Minami launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in 2017. Square Enix published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in February 2022.

Manga UP! is also releasing Minami's Birdcage Castle ( Torikago no Tsugai ) manga in English.