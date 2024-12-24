Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Takes Break

Manga had just returned from earlier hiatus on December 11

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Sōsō no Frieren

2025's combined fourth and fifth issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday thatand's) manga will enter a hiatus beginning with the next issue.

The series had just returned from an earlier hiatus in the magazine's combined second and third 2025 issue on December 11, after taking a two weeks off starting in late November.

The manga returned on August 7 from another hiatus that started on May 15.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. The series also went on hiatus in January 2023 and returned to serialization in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and released the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it released the 11th volume in English on September 10. The manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special in September 2023. The anime is getting a second season.

