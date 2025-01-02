Hiromasa Okujima to Launch Sequel to Itadaki! Nariagari Meshi Manga

Original series receives new digital release with new covers

Hiromasa Okujima announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that he is in the planning stages for a new sequel series for the Itadaki! Nariagari Meshi (Receive! Rising to the Top [Through] Food) manga. The artist also revealed Shinchosa will release a new digital edition of the original series with new covers and illustrations.

The original series follows a tough man named Kenny who dreams of being top dog at his rowdy school, Ōmori, but the current leader, Meriken, stands in his way.

Okujima launched the original series in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in March 2016. The series ended with the seventh compiled book volume in January 2019.

Okujima launched the Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 16.

The series is inspirirng an anime adaptation that will begin on Netflix on January 12, along with a live-action film that debuts on February 14.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.