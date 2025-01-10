×
Sailor Moon Anime Returns to Toonami Block on January 25

posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media's newer English dub aired on Toonami Rewind block on Fridays last year

©Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation
Adult Swim's Toonami programming block announced on Friday that the Sailor Moon anime is returning to the block on Saturdays at 3:00 a.m. EST (effectively, Sundays), starting on January 25 (effectively, January 26). Toonami did not specify whether the airings would start at the beginning with episode 1 or with episode 47, the start of Sailor Moon R, which is the episode the series left off at in the now retired Toonami Rewind block.

The schedule for January 25 is:

12:00AM – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
12:30AM – Invincible Fight Girl
1:00AM – Blue Exorcist
1:30AM – One Piece
2:00AM – Dragon Ball Z Kai
2:30AM – Naruto Shippūden
3:00AM – Sailor Moon

Toonami Rewind was dedicated to running anime, or versions of the series, that aired on the original Toonami prior to its 2012 revival. Toonami Rewind began airing on Fridays starting on May 31 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and it featured Sailor Moon with the newer Viz Media English dub, Dragon Ball Z Kai — the condensed version of the 1989-1996 Dragon Ball Z anime series, and Naruto. The block retired at the end of 2023.

Cartoon Network's Toonami block began in 1997, and ended in 2008 after an 11-year run.

Toonami returned on Adult Swim on Saturdays in May 2012, and it continues to air every Saturday.

Naoko Takeuchi's original magical girl manga inspired the first anime incarnation that aired for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. That television anime spawned several feature films and theatrical shorts as well.

Viz Media's 2019 release of Sailor Moon Stars, the fifth and final season of the original Sailor Moon anime that adapts the "Shadow Galactica" arc, marked the first time the season got a home video release in North America. Sailor Moon Stars originally aired for 34 episodes from 1996 to 1997.

Source: Toonami's Facebook page

