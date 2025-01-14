Dragon Quest X Offline Game Gets iOS, Android Release on January 15

Game includes Nemureru Yūsha to Michibiki no Meiyū Offline expansion

Square Enix announced on Tuesday it is bringing the Dragon Quest X: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Offline (Dragon Quest X: Awakening of the Five Tribes Offline) game, along with its expansion Nemureru Yūsha to Michibiki no Meiyū Offline (The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Friend) to smartphones via iOS and Android on Wednesday.

The Dragon Quest X Online game's Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions' service ended in March 2024.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. There have also been Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PS4 and Switch versions in 2017, and released a version for browsers in 2020.

Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku , the offline version of the Dragon Quest X game, launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2022 in Japan after a delay from February 2022.

The game's Dragon Quest X: Nemureru Yūsha to Michibiki no Meiyū Offline (The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Friend) large DLC expansion launched in spring 2023, delayed from its planned fall 2022 release. The DLC expansion was previously delayed from spring 2022 to fall 2022.

