Once Upon a Witch's Death Anime Streams Sophie Hayter's Character Video

The staff for the television anime of Saka and Chorefuji 's Once Upon a Witch's Death ( Aru Majo ga Shinu Made: Owari no Kotoba to Hajimari no Namida ) light novel series revealed the character promotional video for Sophie Hayter (as voiced by Hina Yomiya ) on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©坂/KADOKAWA/ある魔女が死ぬまで製作委員会

The anime will debut in 2025.

The anime stars:

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Between the Sky and Sea , Beast Tamer ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Yuki Shizuku ( Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation character design assistant, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout chief animation director) is adapting Chorefuji 's character designs for animation. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and describes the story:

On her seventeenth birthday, the apprentice witch Meg learns that she only has one year left to live. Her teacher, the long-lived witch Faust, explains that the only way to undo the death curse is to collect tears of joy and grow the seed of life. To find them, Meg will have to leave the sheltered life she's always known and head out into the world. There will be meetings, partings, and friendships aplenty, and of course many tears. Meg will learn that the most important lessons for a witch are bright, sweet, and somewhat heart-wrenching.

Saka launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in October 2019, and ended it in August 2022. Kadokawa is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Chorefuji , and published the second volume on July 17.

Kenu Amearare launched a manga adaptation in March 2023 on the KadoComi ( Comic Walker ) website. Kadokawa released the third volume on September 27.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.