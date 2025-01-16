Crunchyroll Launches on Canada's TELUS, Koodo Mobile Services

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Caniadian company TELUS, which allows users in Canada to access Crunchyroll directly through TELUS. TELUS is the first Canadian provider to offer Crunchyroll as an add-on. The company also revealed that it will launch with Canada-based Koodo Mobile in the coming weeks.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Crunchyroll, TELUS, Koodo Mobile

Crunchyroll launched on YouTube Primetime Channels in 2024, distributing over 40 anime on the service in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.

Crunchyroll collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment 's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee , LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first in October 2023.

The company expanded its services onto Amazon 's Prime Video channels in 2023, where the streaming service is available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and other territories. Prime Video members have access to Crunchyroll 's Fan and Mega Fan subscription tiers through the service.

Source: Press release