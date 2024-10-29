×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll to Launch, Distribute Over 40 Anime on YouTube Primetime Channels

posted on by Alex Mateo
Launched scheduled before end of 2024 in U.S., France, U.K., Germany, Australia

crunchyroll-logo-stacked.png
© Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will launch on YouTube Primetime Channels and distribute over 40 anime on the service before the end of 2024 in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.

The anime on the service will include Dragon Ball Daima, One Piece, BLUE LOCK, Re:Zero, and Shangri-La Frontier Season 2.

Users can subscribe to and watch content from various streaming services directly on YouTube via Primetime Channels.

Crunchyroll collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first in October 2023.

Earlier this year, the company expanded its services onto Amazon's Prime Video channels, where the streaming service is available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and other territories. Prime Video members have access to Crunchyroll's Fan and Mega Fan subscription tiers through the service.

Update: Headline corrected. Thanks, LegitPancake and TheAncientOne.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives