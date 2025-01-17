News
Higurashi: When They Cry Smartphone Game Ends Service on February 27
posted on by Alex Mateo
Customers can request refunds between February 28-May 29.
The game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2020.
The game features a completely new story, and Ryukishi07 is credited with cooperation on the original work.
Smileaxe is developing the game, and D-techno is credited with planning. Kiichi Kanou (ToHeart - Remember my memories) is writing the game's script. Motoi Sakuraba (Tales of Zestiria the X, Saiyuki) is composing the game's battle music. Ayane (Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu, Ayakashi) performs the theme song "Frustration."
07th Expansion launched the first chapter of the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni visual novel software in 2002 at Comiket. The story revolves around murders that coincide with an annual festival in a quiet rural village. Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion released Higurashi: When They Cry Hou for PC in Japan in 2014 as a "thank you" to series fans (the kanji used for Hō is used in the word Hōnō, "dedication").
The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU television anime premiered in October 2020. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU, the follow-up anime, premiered in July 2021.
The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006, and the When They Cry II: Solutions (Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai) anime aired for 24 episodes in 2007. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the first anime on DVD in 2007-2008. Funimation then released the anime on DVD in 2009 and 2010. Sentai Filmworks released both anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.
Source: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei game's X/Twitter account via Otakomu