Higurashi: When They Cry Smartphone Game Ends Service on February 27

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei

Higurashi: When They Cry

The official X/Twitter account for thesmartphone game in theannounced on Friday that the game is ending service on February 27.

Customers can request refunds between February 28-May 29.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2020.

The game features a completely new story, and Ryukishi07 is credited with cooperation on the original work.

Smileaxe is developing the game, and D-techno is credited with planning. Kiichi Kanou ( ToHeart - Remember my memories ) is writing the game's script. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Saiyuki ) is composing the game's battle music. Ayane ( Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu , Ayakashi ) performs the theme song "Frustration."

07th Expansion launched the first chapter of the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni visual novel software in 2002 at Comiket . The story revolves around murders that coincide with an annual festival in a quiet rural village. Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion released Higurashi: When They Cry Hou for PC in Japan in 2014 as a "thank you" to series fans (the kanji used for Hō is used in the word Hōnō, "dedication").

The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU television anime premiered in October 2020. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the follow-up anime, premiered in July 2021.

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006, and the When They Cry II: Solutions ( Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai ) anime aired for 24 episodes in 2007. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the first anime on DVD in 2007-2008. Funimation then released the anime on DVD in 2009 and 2010. Sentai Filmworks released both anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

