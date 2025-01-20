Discotek Licenses Urotsukidoji, Higurashi, DearS, More

Discotek Media revealed 24 new upcoming releases during a livestream event on Monday.

Discotek will release the Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend adult anime, uncut, with a brand new 2K scan and restoration using one of two last known existing 35mm print of the uncut version, which originates from a private collection. Discotek notes that it took nine months to restore using AstroRes upscaling technology, which Discotek used for cleanup of the footage. The release includes the uncut three episode OVA version in subtitle-only standard definition, and the 1989 compilation film version.

The release also includes liner notes, a trailer and promo collection, original credit rolls, and animatic sequence.

Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend!



The for-adults-only legendary title returns!



Remastered in HD from the last known uncut 35mm prints. It took almost a year to restore.



& the 3 original OVA episodes in SD.



Extras include liner notes, trailers/promos, animatics, & more! pic.twitter.com/Zr3hKIFFsP — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman three-episode OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2025. The release will include the English dub from Netflix 's release of the OVA .

The anime originally screened in a two-week theatrical engagement in Japan in October 2015, and then shipped on home video as a three-episode OVA . Netflix streamed the anime worldwide in April 2016.

Cyborg 009 vs. Devilman!



The mighty crossover has escaped from streaming jail!



All 3 episodes are here in Japanese & with the Netflix English dub! pic.twitter.com/maLF4RXawX — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the Angel Heart anime series on Blu-ray Disc for the first time anywhere in the world in 2025. The release will include all 50 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

The anime is based on Tsukasa Hōjō 's manga of the same name, which is an alternate universe sequel/spinoff to his City Hunter manga. The anime premiered in October 2005.

Angel Heart!



All 50 episodes are here in HD!



Angel Heart was an early native HD production & it's coming to Blu-ray for the 1st time! It's early HD and is a bit rough. pic.twitter.com/ntT7gADtdL — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the Osomatsu-kun anime on two SD Blu-ray Discs containing all 86 episodes on Japanese with English subtitles. Discotek does not yet have a release date for the anime.

Discotek previously licensed the series for streaming, and it streamed on Crunchyroll in May 2019.

Osomatsu-kun!



The 80s comedy slapstick adventures of the legendary sextuplets!



All 86 episodes on 2 SD-BDs in a single set! pic.twitter.com/P37fmBi8Dp — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the Flame of Recca anime in 2025 in one SD Blu-ray Disc containing all 42 episodes. The release will include the Ocean Studios -produced English dub included in Viz Media 's previous release of the anime. The release will include the clean title and credits sequence, as well as promotional clips.

Flame of Recca!



The shonen action-battle series is coming!



All 42 episodes are here subbed & with the classic dub!



Plus clean OP/ED & promos! pic.twitter.com/Eb6rfpJGF4 — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the Manga Entertainment English dub version of the Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie on Blu-ray Disc in 2025. Manga Entertainment 's English dub features a different cast from the Streamline Engliosh dub , as well as an entirely original soundtrack featuring the electro-pop band Yello . The release will be available only with the English dub , as the original Manga Entertainment release was dubbed with the anime at 25 frames per second due to television standards in the U.K., and so the Japanese audio will not sync properly with the video. The release will include a bonus interview with former Manga Entertainment head Andy Frain .

Discotek previously released Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie on Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray Disc in 2019. The release was the first UHD 4K Blu-ray Disc release for an anime in North America. Prior to that, Discotek Media released the film on DVD in 2012 and on Blu-ray Disc in 2015.

Space Adventure Cobra: Special Yello Dubbed Version!



The classic & beloved UK dubbed version of the film w/ the Yello soundtrack is coming in HD!



Interview w/ Andy Frain from Manga Video UK included! pic.twitter.com/vjutGhgfyj — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the 2014 live-action Lupin III series on Blu-ray Disc in 2025 under its Nihon Nights label. The film's original audio featured characters speaking in multiple languages, so Discotek 's release will have the option to have subtitles turned on for all dialogue, or only for non-English dialogue. The release will also include the film's Japanese dub with all dialogue in Japanese audio. The release will include trailers, TV ads, liner notes, art gallery, and the pre-screening anti-piracy warning that appeared prior to theatrical screenings of the film in Japan.

Lupin the 3rd: The Live Action Movie!



Coming to the US on Blu-ray finally!



Audio is the original multi-language, plus the full Japanese version!



Subs include just non-English & Full English options for multi-language & Full English for Japanese.



Plus some nice extras! pic.twitter.com/DUOpYX0W0A — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the ViVid Strike! anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2025. The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the next episode previews, promos, and TV commercials. Discotek explained that it does not have the bonus OVAs or Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid due to it being with a different licensor which Discotek could not come to an agreement with, making ViVid Strike! the last Discotek Media release for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise "for the forseeable future."

Vivid Strike!



Fuka stars in this Nanoha spinoff with a few familiar characters showing up.



Extras include previews, promos, & more!



If you're wondering where the bonus OVAs & Nanoha ViVid are, those aren't available to us, but we wanted to bring you as much Nanoha as we could. pic.twitter.com/0nmTrGeqWX — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the Higurashi: When They Cry on Blu-ray Disc in 2025 with newly revised subtitles. The release will include all 26 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, and the English dub . The release will include clean opening and ending sequences.

Previous companies that have previously released the series in North America include Geneon Entertainment Inc. , Funimation , and Sentai Filmworks .

Higurashi: When They Cry!



The violent mystery anime is back!



Subtitles have been gone through, and both the Japanese & English audio are here!



Extras include clean OP & ED! pic.twitter.com/0QZOyhbPKj — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will release the DearS anime series on Blu-ray Disc in 2025. The release will include all twelve television episodes as well as the unaired episode in Japanese with subtitles, as well as the English dub from the previous release by Geneon Entertainment . The release will include clean opening and ending sequences. Discotek used the AstroRes upscaling technology for the release.

DearS!



The entire series has new @astrores powered video!



Japanese audio & the English dub are here, plus the subs have gotten a nice polish!



Clean OP & ED as extras! pic.twitter.com/xEP7CNJWID — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 21, 2025

Discotek will also release the Highlander , King Arthur and the Knights of Justice , Stone Protectors , DarkStalkers USA (based on the CAPCOM fighting game franchise ), and Street Fighter USA (also based on the CAPCOM fighting game franchise ) animated series.

Discotek also licensed the Kamen Rider X series, Kikaider Reboot ( Kikaider: The Ultimate Human Robot ) 2014 live-action film, and Special Investigation Robo Janperson for its Toku Time label for tokusatsu live-action series.

Discotek also licensed the Terrifying Girls High School films Women's Violent Classroom , Lynch Law Classroom , and Delinquent Convulsion Group ; the 2011 Tomorrow's Joe live-action film; the NANA and NANA 2 live-action films; Hana Yori Dango Final live-action film; Shark Skin Man and Peach Hip Girl live-action film; and The Happiness of the Katakuris live-action film for its Nihon Nights live-action label.