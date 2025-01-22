Netflix Adds Cells at Work!! Season 2 Anime

©清水茜／講談社・アニプレックス・davidproduction

Aniplex of America announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday Netflix will add Cells at Work! , the second season of the anime adaptation of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga, with English and Japanese audio with subtitles on February 1.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Funimation . The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in August 2019. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation released an English dub for the second season in 2021.

The original Cells at Work! manga and Cells at Work! Code Black inspired a live-action film that adapts both manga in one story. The film opened in Japan on December 13.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , Cells at Work! Lady , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .