RPG Maker WITH Software's Trailer Reveals PS5/PS4 Demo

Software launches for PS5/PS4 on February 21

NIS America began streaming on Friday a trailer for release RPG Maker WITH , Gotcha Gotcha Games' new software in its RPG Maker series, and it reveals that a demo has launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Image via RPG Maker WITH game's website © 2024 Gotcha Gotcha Games

The software will launch for PS5 and PS4 on February 21. Both versions will be cross-compatible with theSwitch release.

NIS America released the software in the West for Switch on October 11. The software launched for Switch in Japan on April 11.

The new software allows creators to make games with others through "asset sharing."

Gotcha Gotcha Games released its RPG Maker Unite software in the Unity Asset Store in April 2023.

The software was previously scheduled to debut in April 2023 but the development company delayed it in order "to further improve the product's quality and stability." The software was originally slated for 2022, but was delayed to spring 2023 to optimize the software to ensure proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor. The software launched first on the Unity Asset Store. The Steam version is slated for release later this year with a more optimized installation process.

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.

Source: NIS America 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.