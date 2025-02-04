The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Game Streams Opening Movie

Game launches on February 14 for Switch, PS4/5, PC

NIS America began streaming on Tuesday the opening movie for The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game. The movie features the song "Crimson Sin" by Megumi Sasaka.

The game will launch on February 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The game will feature audio in English and Japanese and text in English.

NIS America describes The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II :

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- was released for PS4 and PS5 in Japan in September 2022. The game launched for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch on July 25.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game debuted in English on July 5 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam . The game launched for PS4 in September 2021.

