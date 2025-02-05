×
Alto Yukimura Ends Sleeping Pizzicato Forest Manga on February 20

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga's main story returned from hiatus on October 19

pizzicato
Image via Amazon
©Alto Yukimura, Hakusensha
This year's fifth issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Wednesday that Alto Yukimura will end the Pizzicato no Nemuru Mori (Sleeping Pizzicato Forest) manga in the magazine's next issue on February 20.

The manga announced on September 20 that it is entering the final five chapters of the series.

Hakusensha published short spinoff chapters of the manga on August 5 and September 20. The manga's main story entered a hiatus in April 2024 and resumed serialization on October 19.

The story follows a sheltered pianist named Emily, who visits her great-great grandfather's vacation home for summer vacation. She meets a strange backpacking youth named Shura there, as well as the "fairy" living in the home.

Yukimura launched the series in Hana to Yume in October 2022. The manga's fifth and final compiled book volume is slated for release in early summer.

The artist also launched the Colette Decides to Die (Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita) manga in Hana to Yume in 2014, and ended it in the 20th volume in December 2021. Viz Media released the first volume in English on November 5.

Yukiumura launched the sequel series Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita: Megami-hen (Colette Decides to Die: Goddess Arc) in 2022. Hakusensha shipped the manga's one compiled volume in March 2023.

Yukimura published a two-volume Ginzatō-shi to Kuro no Yōsei: Sugar Apple Fairy Tale manga adaptation of Miri Mikawa and aki's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novels on Hakusensha's Hana to Yume Online website from 2012 to 2014.

Source: Hana to Yume issue 5

