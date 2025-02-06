Bakugan Franchise Gets Live-Action Film

Brad Peyton to direct, write, produce film

Image courtesy of Spin Master Corp. © Spin Master Corp.

Rampage

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that Canadian toy and media company Spin Master Corp. is developing a live-action film based on the. Brad Peyton () is set to direct, write, and produce the film. Lindsay Harbert is also working on the film.

Spin Master Corp. launched the franchise 's latest anime Bakugan (pictured right) in September 2023. The anime premiered in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the Nordics, and the Middle East on Netflix that same month, and Disney XD aired the series in the U.S.

Bakugan: Legends , the fifth season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, premiered in March 2023.

The first Bakugan Battle Planet season premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first season has 100 11-minute episodes.

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America. The first Bakugan Battle Brawlers anime debuted in 2007.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)