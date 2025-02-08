Kichikujima Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Original series launched in 2013

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Masaya Hokazono, LINE Digital Frontier

Masaya Hokazono announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday the Kichikujima manga will end in two more chapters, effectively chapter 335.

The manga centers on a group of students trapped on a deserted island with a brutal killer. Hokazono serializes the manga in LINE Manga, and it inspired a manga prequel and other spinoff manga. The series originally launched in Takeshobo 's Web Comic Manga platform in 2013. Hokazono later launched a new serialization in LINE Manga in 2019. LINE shipped the 24th compiled book volume of the previous series in December 2022.

The manga also inspired the Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono comedy spinoff anime in November 2020.

Hokazono and Ryū Horie 's Koi Suru Kichikujima spinoff manga ended with the second volume in January 2022. Horie launched the manga in the LINE Manga app in 2020.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.