Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 Infinite Boost Arcade Game Launches in 2025

Bandai Namco Amusement announced on Saturday that it will release Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 Infinite Boost , the latest iteration based on the Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game, this year. The game will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. game franchise. Location tests will be held in Chiba and Osaka on March 8 and 9.

Additionally, the Mobile Suit Gundam Vs. 2 OverBoost arcade game will get an update on February 19. The updates will include Chloe Croce and Todesritter from Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story Missing Link and Athrun Zala and Infinite Justice Gundam Type II from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM .

The update will also include balance adjustments.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. game debuted in arcades in Japan in 2010. Gundam Extreme Vs. Full Boost then debuted in arcades in Japan in 2012, Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost debuted in 2014, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON debuted in 2016.

Bandai Namco Entertainment then released the Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game in Japan in October 2018. Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 XBoost then launched in arcades in March 2021, and Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 OverBoost launched in arcades in June 2023.

The most recent console game is Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON , which launched for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020.

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 Infinite Boost game's website, Gamer, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.