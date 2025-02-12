Digimon Story Time Stranger Game Announced for PS5

Game features turn-based combat, exploration

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during Sony 's "State of Play" livestream on Wednesday it will release the Digimon Story Time Stranger game for the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

The company describes the game:

In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.

Digimon Survive , the latest Digimon game and a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, shipped for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Longtime producer for the Digimon games Kazumasa Habu announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer.