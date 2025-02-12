News
Koei Tecmo Games Reveals Warriors: Abyss Action Rogue-Lite Game, Available Now
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game debuts for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, with Switch version on Friday
Koei Tecmo Games launched Warriors: Abyss, a new game in its Warriors (Musō) action game series, on Wednesday. The action roguelite game is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and will launch on the Switch on Friday.
The previous game in the franchise, Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Shin Sangoku Musō Origins), launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 17.
Koei Tecmo Games ended service for the Dynasty Warriors Online Z online game in February 2022.