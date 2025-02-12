Koei Tecmo Games Reveals Warriors: Abyss Action Rogue-Lite Game, Available Now

Game debuts for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S,, with Switch version on Friday

Koei Tecmo Games launched Warriors: Abyss , a new game in its Warriors ( Musō ) action game series, on Wednesday. The action roguelite game is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam , and will launch on the Switch on Friday.

The previous game in the franchise , Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ), launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 17.

Koei Tecmo Games ended service for the Dynasty Warriors Online Z online game in February 2022.