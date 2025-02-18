News
SuBLime Licenses Sleeping on Paper Boats, Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Sleeping on Paper Boats in October, Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan in December
Viz Media's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that it has licensed Teki Yatsuda's Sleeping on Paper Boats and Hontoku's Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan manga for release physically and digitally in English in late 2025.Title: Sleeping on Paper Boats (Kami no Fune de Neru)
Author: Teki Yatsuda
Release Date: October 14 (volume 1)
Summary:
Kei Kitahara, a visionary screenwriter who has taken postwar Japan by storm, has made the difficult decision to lay down his pen for good after he realizes the people he's been basing his characters on have all met unfortunate ends. He spends his days in misery, waiting to die, until a reason to live finds him in the gutter, too drunk and beaten to move. Kei can't help but be attracted to his savior's bewitching innocence, and the urge to write about him grows stronger by the day. Knowing he can't take the risk, he vows to never use his pen against him, but will temptation prove too great?
Title: Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan
Author: Hontoku
Release Date: December 9 (volume 1)
Summary:
When half–fox demon, half-human Feijin loses his family at an early age, he is taken in by and becomes the pupil of Sage Gaochun. As the centuries pass, Feijin's admiration for his master turns romantic, but such relationships between a master and his pupil are not allowed. And though Feijin continues to confess his feelings to Gaochun, he is gently rebuffed each and every time. Desperate, Feijin puts his master under a spell and whisks him off to bed, but the typically gentle and reserved Gaochun surprises Feijin with his passion. It's only later that he learns his master had once been deeply in love with a demon and was severely punished for it!