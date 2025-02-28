Live-Action Nemurubaka Film Reveals More Cast

The official X/Twitter account for the live-action film of Masakazu Ishiguro 's Nemurubaka manga revealed more cast members on Friday:

Nene Hieda as a waitress at a family restaurant

Hina Tachibana as Nabiko, a car navigation character

Haruki Iwata as the vocalist for the song playing at an izakaya that Irisu and Ruka visit

The film opens on March 20.

Yūgo Sakamoto ( Baby Assassins ) is directing.

Nogizaka46 member Shiori Kubo (left in image above) stars as Yumi Irusu, while Yūna Taira (live-action ReLIFE , Honey , right) stars as Ruka Kujirai.

Kōhei Higuchi (Avataro Sentai Donbrothers, left in image below) and Keito Tsuna (Kishiryū Sentai Ryusoulger, right) play Itō and Taguchi respectively. Taguchi goes to the same college as Yumi Irisu, and has a crush on the older Ruka Kujirai. Itō is Taguchi's friend.

Other cast members include:

Long Coat Daddy comedy duo member Usagi as Nakasaki, Irusu's senior at the second-hand bookstore where she works part-time



the dadadadys rock band guitarist Yōhei Gima as Jaguar Mori, a member of Ruka's band Peat Moss



Dai Hasegawa as Iwatetsu, a member of Ruka's band Peat Moss.



Takao Yuki as Dan, a member of Ruka's band Peat Moss.



The manga centers on the daily life of college dorm roommates Yumi Irusu and Ruka Kujirai. Ruka, the older of the two, is constantly penniless despite her being active in a band. Irusu works part-time at a second-hand bookstore.

Yūna Taira as her character Ruka Kujirai performs the theme song "Nemurubaka." Ishiguro co-wrote the lyrics of the theme song with Necry Talkie band guitarist Asahi, based on the lyrics that appear in the original manga. Asahi also composed the song.

Ishiguro launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in September 2006, and ended it in January 2008. Tokuma Shoten published one compiled book volume for the manga.

Ishiguro's And Yet the Town Moves and Heavenly Delusion manga have both inspired anime, the former's anime premiering in 2010, and the latter in April 2023. JManga once carried And Yet the Town Moves , but Crunchyroll later began simultaneously publishing the manga digitally in English, before later removing all manga from its service. Manga Planet added the manga in 2020. Denpa is releasing Heavenly Delusion in English.

Ishiguro's Present for Me and Skygrazer have also received English releases.