A Tale of the Secret Saint Light Novels Get TV Anime

Earth Star Entertainment announced on Thursday that storywriter Touya and illustrator chibi 's A Tale of the Secret Saint ( Tensei Shita Daiseijo wa, Seijo de Aru Koto wo Hitakakusu ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Illustration by chibi Image via A Tale of the Secret Saint anime's X/Twitter account ©十夜/アース・スター エンターテイメント/黒竜騎士団

The anime will star:

The anime will have a stage event at the Hakuhodo DY MaP Booth at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22.

Manga adaptation artist Mahito Aobe , and A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO manga adaptation artist Shiina both provided celebration illustrations for the announcement.

Seven Seas is releasing the light novel series and the main manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Fia always dreamed of becoming a knight. Born into a family of knights, she's the least talented among them, but she still clutches to her hope and trains with everything she has. When the day comes for her to slay a small demon and prove her worth, she ends up face to face with a dragon instead! A deadly injury makes her life flash before her eyes…and she suddenly remembers her former life, when she was a powerful Saint in a bygone era who defeated the Demon King. That life ended in pain because of who she was, making her fear ever becoming a Saint again. Now that the magic from her previous life has been rekindled, she may become a more powerful knight than she ever dreamed–if only she can survive long enough!

Touya debuted the ongoing original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in January 2019. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the novels in print with the first volume in June 2019, with illustrations by chibi . The 11th volume will ship on March 14.

The novels ranked second on the Tankōbon and Novel rankings in the 2025 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook last November, and also ranked at the same spot in the same rankings in 2024 edition in November 2023.

Mahito Aobe launched the novels' manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2019. The 12th volume will ship on March 12.

Seven Seas is also releasing the A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO ( Tensei Shita Daiseijo wa, Seijo de Aru Koto wo Hitakakusu : ZERO ) prequel light novels in English. Earth Star Entertainment published the first novel volume of the prequel in July 2022, and the fifth volume shipped on December 18. Shiina launched a manga adaptation of the prequel novels in Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star manga website in October 2023. Earth Star Entertainment will release the third manga volume on March 12.