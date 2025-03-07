The official X/Twitter account for the 1992 anime film Tomcat's Big Adventure ( Chibineko Tom no Daibōken - Chikyū o Sukue! Nakama-tachi ) announced on Friday that the film will make its North American premiere at the Texas Theatre in Dallas, TX on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles as part of the "Wamono Nights" film series. Tickets will be available soon on Instagram.

Image courtesy of Wamono Nights © SU Kikaku

Ryūtarō Nakamura ( Serial Experiments Lain , Kino's Journey ) directed the 82-minute film and wrote the script. Manabu Ōhashi ( Robot Carnival ) was the animation director and character designer. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) composed the music. Hiromasa Ogura ( Ninja Scroll ) was the art director. Animators included Toshiyuki Inoue , Hiroyuki Okiura , Kōichi Arai , and Makiko Futaki .

The film is based on Masumi Iino 's children's books. It has had limited availability even within Japan. The story centers on Tom and his friends as they embark on an adventure at Mt. Pinto to save the world on their summer vacation.

The film stars Toshiko Fujita as Tom, Masako Nozawa as Mark, Mika Kanai as Laura, Minami Takayama as Alex, Ryoko Sano as Amy, and Ryūsei Nakao as Bob, Akio Ōtsuka as Leonis, Chika Sakamoto as Tiki, Hiromi Tsuru as Chloe, Kappei Yamaguchi as Michael, Katsunosuke Hori as Dawn, Nobuo Tobita as Rudo, and Yūko Kobayashi as Lamaru.

Update: Added Instagram page for tickets.