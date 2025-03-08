Shibuya Hachi Anime's 3rd Part Unveils April 5 Debut, Updated Staff, New Narrator & Theme Song in Video

The official website for the anime based on Shibuya City Tourism Association 's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) posted a new promotional video and key visual on Saturday. The video announces the newly added narrator and April 5 premiere of the anime's third cours (quarter of the year), and it also announces and previews virtual singer Hachi's new theme song "Brand New Episode." The Comic Natalie website lists the updated staff for the third cours .

The anime's new part will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 5. It will add Nobunaga Shimazaki as the narrator going forward.

According to the anime's new video and website, Nippon Animation is once again animating the third cours , but Usagiou is now collaborating on animation production also. According to Comic Natalie , PansonWorks is still credited for character designs, and Tomoki Hasegawa , Hajime Komoritani , Shinichi Natori , and Hiroyuki Hayase are returning as the music composer, color key artist, editor, and sound director, respectively. However, Comic Natalie lists these updated staff members:

The anime's firstdebuted on April 6, 2024. The anime plays within theprogram that airs on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m, and is also available on various streaming services and on

The anime stars:

The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.

In the anime, Hachi has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. Hachi begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.