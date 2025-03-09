Children of the Whales' Abi Umeda Launches New Manga

Jami Jami series starts on May 9

Manga creator Abi Umeda announced on her X (formerly Twitter ) account last Friday that she is launching a new manga titled Jami Jami (Wicked Life, Wicked Soul) in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine and on the Young Animal Web manga website on May 9.

Umeda describes the manga as a dark fantasy stories that features strange monsters and beast people.

Umeda launched the Children of the Whales ( Kujira no Kora wa Sajō ni Utau ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Mystery Bonita magazine, and ended it in January 2023. Akita Shoten published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in March 2023. Viz Media is releasing the manga, and it released the manga's 23rd volume in February 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2017. Netflix premiered the anime outside of Japan in 2018. The anime also had two original video anime ( OVA ) that shipped in January and March 2018.