Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! Manga Ends

If there’s a theme to be traced in this volume, it’s the idea of when it’s okay to be two-faced. ― When is it safe to be yourself? That's maybe a more intense question than you'd expect from Fall in Love, You False Angels , which is unquestionably a romantic comedy. But that doesn't mean that it lacks any heavier subtext, and the story of Otogi and Toki can be read in such a way to facilitate discussi...