Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! Manga Ends
posted on by Alex Mateo
TATSUWAIPU debuted manga in May 2023
TATSUWAIPU's Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! (Tamamori Buchō no Mōsō wa Tomaranai) manga ended on March 4.
Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it released the first volume on February 25. The company describes the story:
Many children of the rich and famous grace the halls of Seisouin Academy High School, but one girl stands head and shoulders above the rest! Tamamori Reika is perfection personified, blessed with beauty, brains, and an amazing figure. She's the president of the academy's drama club, and alongside her younger male clubmate, Tsukida Souji, works day after day to hone her skills. However, this perfect girl harbors a secret—she's a total pervert who can barely control herself! Can she make it through the school day without blowing, or losing, her top?!
The manga debuted in Akita Shoten's Manga Cross in May 2023. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 7.
Source: Champion Cross