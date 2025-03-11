Everyday Host Short Anime Streams Theme Song's Promotional Video

The staff for the short anime of Nimo Gotō 's Everyday Host four-panel manga streamed the promotional video for the anime's theme song on Tuesday. EbuHosu Players (EvHos Players), the group of the anime's main characters voiced by Hiro Shimono , Taku Yashiro , Tasuku Hatanaka , and Nobuhiko Okamoto , perform the "Everyday Host" theme song.

The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on April 4 at 25:13 JST (effectively, April 5 at 01:13 a.m. or April 4 at 12:13 p.m. EDT), and on BS NTV at 12:56 a.m. The series will air for two cours (quarters of the year).

The anime stars:

Hiro Shimono as Kōichi

as Kōichi Taku Yashiro as Hajime

as Hajime Tasuku Hatanaka as Ryōichi

as Ryōichi Nobuhiko Okamoto as Senichi

Rarecho ( Aggressive Retsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ) writes and directs the series at his Fanworks studio.

The gag comedy about everyday life follows ex-businessman Sekiguchi, who changes careers to become a host at "Club One" after getting sick. The colorful cast of co-workers includes a younger-brother type host who actually has over 20 years of experience in the field, a former idol, a social-game obsessed rough host, and others.

Gotō launched the manga as a series of four-panel comics on their personal site, Nico Nico , and pixiv comics in July 2020. Kadokawa published the fourth and fifth compiled book volume digitally under the Asuka Comics DX label on December 24.

