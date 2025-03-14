Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved Film Adds 4D Screenings in Japan

Film opens in 199 theaters in Japan on June 27

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Samishigariya no Ryū

The official website for) anime film announced immersive 4DX and MX4D screenings for the film on Friday. The film will open in 199 theaters in Japan.

The 4DX and MX4D screenings will start simultaneously with regular screenings. Pony Canyon 's AnimeJapan 2025 booth will sell MoviTicke Cards in advance on March 22 and 23. The cards will feature the film's first key visual (seen at right), and each one will come with one of five randomly distributed mini clear file folders as a bonus. (Fans can alternately buy five cards in a complete set with all five clear file folders.)

The website also announced that the television rebroadcast of the anime will begin on April 2 in Japan. The KyoAni YouTube channel will stream the 21 “ Mini Dora ” short anime episodes for a limited time.

The film will debut on June 27.

Shiori Sugiura voices Ilulu in the film, replacing Tomomi Mineuchi who quit voice acting in 2022.

Tatsuya Ishihara ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S ; Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! ) will direct the anime. The film will feature returning cast members Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yūki Kuwahara as Tohru, and Maria Naganawa as Kanna.

The returning cast members also include:

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. The manga moved to Manga Action in February 2024 when Monthly Action ended publication.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the anime's second season, premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime received a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that includes an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S shipped in January 2022.

The manga has also inspired numerous spinoff manga ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life ), which Seven Seas is also releasing in English.