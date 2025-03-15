Harvest Moon Mobile Game Minori no Shima Ported to PC, Switch in Japanese

Port of 2008 game debuts on March 29

Mobile phone game company G-mode announced on Friday it will release a port of the 2008 feature phone game Bokujo Monogatari: Minori no Shima (Harvest Moon: Island of Crops) for the PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch (in its original Japanese interface) on March 29, as part of its Archives+ releases.

The original game launched in 2008 for mobile phones in Japan in two versions. Players could choose between the "for Boy" version for a male protagonist or the "for Girl" one for a female protagonist. (This year's port will include both versions.) Similarly to other games in the Harvest Moon franchise, players must develop an empty farm into a thriving ranch, develop relationships with villagers, and sell crops.

G-mode previously ported Bokujō Monogatari: Life & Love (Harvest Moon: Life & Love) for PC via Steam on September 4. The game originally launched on mobile phones in 2007.

Natsume will release Switch ports of the Nintendo 3DS games Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village in June. Natsume's "Cozy Bundle" will contain both games, along with all DLC, on one cartridge. Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley originally launched for 3DS in North America in November 2014, in Europe in June 2015, and in Australia in June 2015.

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos launched for Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2023.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village launched for 3DS in North America in November 2017, and in Europe in June 2017.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the Bokujō Monogatari franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, XSEED cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.