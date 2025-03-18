Tabekko Dōbutsu Anime Film Reveals Theme Song in Main Trailer Video

boy band performs "Would You Like One?" theme song

The staff for the Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE film based on the Tabekko Dōbutsu brand of animal-shaped butter biscuits revealed the film's main trailer and visual on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Would You Like One?" by boy band Travis Japan .

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures ©ギンビス © 劇場版 「たべっ子どうぶつ」製作委員会

The film will open on May 1 at Shinjuku Wald 9 , along with other theaters throughout Japan.

The film will star:

Hitoshi Takekiyo ( After School Midnighters , FLCL: Grunge ) is directing the film at Marza Animation Planet , and Tetsuhiro Ikeda ( FLCL: Grunge , Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari ) is writing the script. Gin Hashiba ( Magical Destroyers ) is composing the music at TBS TV. Chikako Yokota is the sound director at Glovision . Riko Koarai is the creative producer, Masato Ui is the animation producer, Yōsuke Sakai is the CG supervisor, Kiyoaki Kamei is the art director, and Hiroki Takahashi is the line producer.

Kotaro Sudo is planning and producing the film. The Klockworx Co., Ltd. and TBS TV are distributing the film.

The Tabekko Dōbutsu biscuits ship worldwide in over 20 countries and territories, and have been sold since 1978. The snacks are shaped like animals and labeled with the English name of the animal.



Source: Press release