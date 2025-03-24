Double Dragon Revive Game Adds Pre-Order Bonus Dodgeball Game

Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders include Double Dragon Dodgeball

Arc System Works revealed on Friday a Double Dragon Dodgeball game that players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the new Double Dragon Revive game will receive as a free bonus. The game features the characters playing classic dodgeball.

The pre-order bonus game includes 56 characters, along with several game modes such as a single-player Story Mode and Survival for up to four players.

The Double Dragon Revive game is slated for release on October 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) .

Arc System Works previously ported the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games on modern systems last November, followed by the Double Dragon Collection of six games on Switch, which launched in North America on June 14.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest main game in the Double Dragon franchise, in 2017. The Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons spinoff debuted in July 2023.