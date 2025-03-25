Tokyo Ravens Novelist Kōhei Azano Plans to End Series in 18th Volume

Volume 17 shipped on March 19

Image via Amazon © Kohei Azano, Kadokawa

Authorstated in his afterword in the 17thlight novel volume that he plans to end the series in the next volume. The 17th volume shipped on March 19.

The school supernatural fantasy light novel series centers around Harutora, a boy from a branch of the Tsuchimikado family of onmyōdō occult practitioners. However, he lacks the ability to see spirit energy, so he is now just an ordinary high school student. Natsume, a girl who was Harutora's childhood friend and the next head of the Tsuchimikado family, reunites with Harutora and changes his future.

Azano launched the Tokyo Ravens light novel series in May 2010 with illustrations by Sumihei . The light novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime in 2013. FUNimation Entertainment streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and also released the series on home video in North America.

Atsushi Suzumi ( Venus Versus Virus , Nightmare Go Round ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in 2010, and ended it in July 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th and final compiled book volume in September 2017.

Other manga adaptations of the Tokyo Ravens light novels include Tokyo Ravens: Tokyo Fox , Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song , Tokyo Ravens: Red and White , Tokyo Ravens: ANOTHER×holiday , and Tokyo Ravens: Girls Photograph .

Source: Tokyo Ravens novel volume 17





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.