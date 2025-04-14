Dance Vocal Group lol to Break Up

The official website of Japanese male-female dance vocal groupannounced on Monday that the group will disband after their final solo concert on June 1. The group apologized for the sudden announcement and thanked their fans and all the people who have supported them. After the group disbands, each member will "work toward their own dreams and goals."

lol will hold their final solo concert at Zepp Shinjuku in Tokyo. Further details will be announced at a later date. The group's fan club lolol (laugh out loud over lap) will also be terminated with the disbandment.

lol performed the first opening theme song for the final season of the Fairy Tail series titled "power of the dream," the second opening song for Pikachin-Kit titled "bring back," and the third opening for Twin Star Exorcists titled "sync." Most recently, the group performed the first opening theme song of the Mashin Sōzōden Wataru anime titled "POP UP!."

The five-member group formed in 2014. The group's members are hibiki, moca, Yūsuke Satō , honoka and Naoto Komiyama . hibiki and moca are also members of the girl group QUEENDOM , which performed the Ya Boy Kongming! opening theme song "Chikichiki Banban."

