To Your Eternity Manga to End in Next Volume

The 24th volume of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga announced on Wednesday that the series will end with the 25th volume.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is releasing the manga in English digitally, simultaneously with its Japanese release.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019, and the second arc launched in January 2020. The third arc began in January 2023. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

The manga is inspiring a television anime, and the first season premiered in April 2021. The second season premiered in October 2022. The third season will premiere in October.

