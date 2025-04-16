Dokapon! Sword of Fury Game Now Available in English

English release first announced in January

Sting's Dokapon! Sword of Fury game launched in English for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam after being announced in January.

Image via www.nintendo.com

The Steam page describes the game:

Whosoever winds up wealthiest in the end (meaning, the bearer of the most assets) shall be deemed the winner! How do you achieve that? Well, by fighting monsters, plundering, pillaging, and betraying your best buds; that's how! All the rules are made to be broken in this board game!

The game features full English and Japanese audio, as well as support for both languages.

The game is a remastered edition of the 1998 PlayStation game, and it first launched for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 31.

Idea Factory International released Dokapon Kingdom: Connect , the remake game of Compile Heart and developer Sting's Dokapon Kingdom game, for the PC via Steam in September 2023.

The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.

