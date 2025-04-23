The Last Blossom Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, Composers, Fall Debut

Film also screens at this year's Annecy in June

Pony Canyon posted a new teaser trailer and visual for director Baku Kinoshita and writer Kadzuya Konomoto 's original anime film The Last Blossom ( Housenka ) on Thursday. The video reveals the film's cast and fall 2025 opening in Japan, and also reveals that the band cero is composing the film's music.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kazuya Konomoto /The Last Blossom Production Committee

Pony Canyon announced that the film will screen for the Feature Film Competition at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which takes place in Annecy, France on June 8 to 14. A preview of the film was part of the Work in Progress lineup in last year's Annecy Film Festival.

Kaoru Kobayashi and Junki Tozuka both play protagonist Akutsu at both his past and present, respectively. Hikari Mitsushima and Yoshiko Miyazaki similarly voice Akutsu's partner Nana Nagata at different points in her life. Pierre Taki voices the talking Housenka flower.

The Annecy Film Festival describes the film's story:

Autumn 2023. Akutsu, an elderly inmate serving life in prison, is on the verge of a lonely death in his single cell. A talking Housenka flower says to him, "What a rotten life you had." Akutsu starts reflecting on his past. Summer 1986. Akutsu is living with Nana and her son Kensuke in a shabby apartment with a garden full of Housenkas. It is the tale of a one-night victorious comeback by a dying yakuza, and his family's story told by a flower that blooms in prison.

Kinoshita is directing the film, with Konomoto credited for the script and the original concept. CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile , The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes ) is in charge of animation production, and Michinoku Toge is credited for concept art.

Kinoshita and Konomoto previously collaborated on the ODDTAXI anime from 2021.

Source: Press release