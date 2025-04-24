Kiiro Yumi Launches Manga Adaptation of Hiro Arikawa's Sora no Naka SDF Novel

2nd adaptation from Arikawa's SDF Trilogy novels to launch on May 23

Sora no Naka

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatwill launch the manga adaptation of's(In the Sky, pictured right) SDF novel in the magazine's next issue on May 23.

The Sora no Naka story starts with a series of mysterious aircraft accidents. To investigate the cause of the accidents, a pilot from the Self-Defense Forces and an aircraft mechanic head towards the sky at an altitude of 20,000 meters. On the ground, high school students Shun and Kanae found a mysterious living creature by the beach in Tosa province, and decide to take care of it. The mysterious aircraft accidents and the mysterious creature intertwine and an unpredictable and unprecedented crisis threatens to strike humanity.

LaLa magazine announced the manga adaptation of Arikawa's SDF Trilogy novels based on the Japanese Self-Defense Forces in August 2020.

Arikawa's SDF Trilogy includes the following novels: Shio no Machi (City of Salt), Sora no Naka (In the Sky), and Umi no Soko (Bottom of the Sea).

The Shio no Machi manga adaptation launched in August 2021, and ended on September 24. Hakusensha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on January 4.

Yumi began serializing the Toshokan Sensō shōjo manga adaptation of Hiro Arikawa 's science-fiction novels in LaLa in 2007, and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media published all 15 volumes in English under the title Library Wars: Love & War .

Yumi then launched the Library Wars: Love & War Bessatsu-hen manga in March 2015. The manga ended in August 2020.

The light novels also inspired a television anime series and anime film. A live-action film version opened in theaters in Japan in 2013 and then ran in festivals in the United States. A film sequel opened in Japan in 2015.



