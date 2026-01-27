News
Creepy Nuts Announce 1st N. American Tour for April
posted on by Alex Mateo
Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts announced on Tuesday that they are going on their first North American tour, starting on April 10 with their appearance at this year's Coachella event. The group will also perform at Coachella on April 17. Ticket sales for Creepy Nuts North America Tour 2026 begin on Friday.
Their tour dates are:
- April 10 — Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026— Indio, CA
- April 13 — Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center — New York, NY
- April 15 — The Auditorium — Chicago, IL
- April 17 — Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 — Indio, CA
- April 19 — Pabellón Oeste — Mexico City, Mexico
Creepy Nuts are comprised of DJ and composer DJ Matsunaga and rapper and lyricist R-Shitei. The duo saw their debut in 2013 and later signed with Sony Music Entertainment Japan in April 2017. Since signing with Sony Music Entertainment, Creepy Nuts performed theme songs for the Call of the Night, DAN DA DAN, and Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime. They have won awards for their songs. They have also appeared as cameos in Call of the Night.
Source: Press release