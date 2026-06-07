Atari Launches Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered on November 3

Remaster of 2002 game to launch on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch 2

Atari announced on Saturday it and Pipeworks' Godzilla : Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered game, a remaster of Pipeworks' 2002 Godzilla : Destroy All Monsters Melee fighting game, will launch on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 on November 3 ( Godzilla Day).

The kaiju vs. kaiju remastered game has been updated with enhanced visuals and quality of life improvements. Players can choose from 12 monsters, each with unique melee attacks, energy blasts, and special Rage Mode strikes. Players can now play in local co-op or the new online multiplayer mode.

The remastered game has eight battle locations, and players can now use the environment of each location for strategic combat and weapon use (e.g. throwing a skyscraper or other landmarks at an opponent).

Godzilla : Destroy All Monsters Melee first launched in 2002 for Nintendo GameCube. The game then debuted for Xbox in 2003 with additional content and enhanced graphics.