The Villager of Level 999 Anime's Main Promo Video Unveils More Staff Members, Ending Song, July 1 Debut

The staff of the television anime of Koneko Hoshitsuki 's The Villager of Level 999 ( Level 999 no Murabito ) light novel series revealed during its advance screening on Sunday the anime's main promotional video, main visual, additional staff members, and July 1 debut. The video reveals the ending theme song performed by Yukimura. titled "HP." The video also previews the previously announced opening theme song "Not a Hero" by Nakuru Aitsuki and Itsuki Natsume .

Image courtesy of Gree ©星月子猫・ふーみ/KADOKAWA/「LV999の村人」製作委員会

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime's staff also revealed that the series' Blu-ray Box that will ship on October 28 will include a novel written by Hoshitsuki.

The anime will debut on TV Tokyo on July 1 at 24:00 JST (effectively July 2 at 12:00 a.m. JST), then on BS Fuji on July 2 at 24:30 JST (effectively July 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will also stream exclusively on the ABEMA and DMM TV streaming services in Japan.

Image courtesy of GREE ©星月子猫・ふーみ/KADOKAWA/「LV999の村人」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Yoshinobu Kasai ( 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? , Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( The World Is Still Beautiful , To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition. Kentarō Matsumoto ( D-Frag! , Grimms Notes the Animation , In/Spectre ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura is composing the music.

The story is set in a world of swords and sorcery called Earthqualia, where everyone is born with a designated "class" or role. The story centers on Koji Kagami, born into the weakest "villager" class, but is level 999 despite that. Koji has a chance meeting with Alice, the daughter of the demon lord, and together, they seek to find a way for humans and demons to co-exist.

Hoshitsuki serialized the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from July to December 2018, along with a side story in 2019. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by fuumi in May 2016. The eighth and final novel volume shipped in January 2019.

Kenichi Iwamoto launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2017. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 21st compiled book volume on July 23.

Source: Press release





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