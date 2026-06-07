Dara-san of Reiwa Anime's 2nd Trailer Reveals More Cast Members, Ending Song, July 2 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Haruomi Tomotsuka 's Dara-san of Reiwa ( Reiwa no Dara-san ) manga revealed on Sunday the anime's second trailer, more cast members, and July 2 debut. The trailer reveals and previews the ending theme song "Hinatabocchi" by REIRIE .

The newly announced cast members are:

Aoi Koga as Amane Hasegawa

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ともつか治臣・KADOKAWA／令和のダラさん製作委員会

Tomokazu Sugita as Naomichi Fudeki

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ともつか治臣・KADOKAWA／令和のダラさん製作委員会

Mai Aizawa as Miwa Ikago

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ともつか治臣・KADOKAWA／令和のダラさん製作委員会

Saori Hayami as Older sister Shrine Maiden

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ともつか治臣・KADOKAWA／令和のダラさん製作委員会

Hōchū Ōtsuka as Orochi

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ともつか治臣・KADOKAWA／令和のダラさん製作委員会

The anime's "Reiwa no Jidai ni Daijōbu nano!?" (Is this really okay in the Reiwa era!?) version will premiere on July 2 on AT-X at 9:30 p.m. JST. The anime's regular version will then premiere on July 2 on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST, on BS NTV at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on Kansai TV at 25:45 JST (effectively July 3 at 1:45 a.m. JST).

Mutsumi Tamura as Dara-san

as Dara-san Minami Tsuda as Hinata Misogiya

as Hinata Misogiya Momoka Terasawa as Kaoru Misogiya

The anime stars:

Tadato Suzuki ( Gushing Over Magical Girls ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA series and film, Tamayomi , Blue Reflection Ray ) is designing the characters. Rei Ishizuka is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

Additional staff members include:

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clouds blacken the sky and sheets of rain turn the mountain forest into a treacherous maze... A landslide crushes a razor wire fence, and buries a “NO TRESPASSING” sign... Two young siblings wander into a dark world where they do not belong, and a long, horrid shadow rears up to meet them— Anyway, so that's how we met Dara-san! She might look kinda scary, but just wait until you get to know her! "Look, I'm a god of misfortune, okay!? Aren't you kids gonna freak out about my grotesque visage!?"

Tomotsuka began drawing the manga on their Twitter (now known as X) account in October 2019, and was later releasing compiled book volumes of the manga at Comic Market ( Comiket ). Kadokawa began releasing the manga on its ComicWalker website in March 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's seventh volume on December 23 and will release the eighth volume on June 23. Yen Press will release the third volume in English on June 23.

Source: Press release





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