Yuki Kaji Voices Ikemen Cockroaches in New Dating Sim

Can you resist the advances of four handsome cockroaches?

Japanese insecticide company Earth Corporation made the unlikeliest of announcements on Wednesday: it has released a dating simulator starring voice actor Yūki Kaji . The game goes by the name Gokigen Lovely Days — literally, Happy Lovely Days, but written to emphasize "goki" and "vely" (buri) as a wordplay on the Japanese word for cockroach, gokiburi. Kaji voices all four male leads in the romance simulation game.

Image via prtimes.jp © Earth Corporation.

Earth Corporation posted a promotional video which introduces the four male characters (Koro, Chaba, Yamato, and Wamon), and jokes about cockroaches through the visuals and sound effects.

Gokigen Lovely Days has you, the player, assume the role of a recruit at "Ethar Corporation" falling in love with one of four male leads. Like the promotional video, the game's description makes several jokes about cockroaches (oft referred to as “G”), by placing emphasis on the syllables “G,” “buri,” and "kasa" (the sound effect of their movements) whenever they pop up in the dialogue. The full character descriptions give Koro, Chaba, Yamato, and Wamon their species' scientific names (Periplaneta fuliginosa, Blattella germanica, Periplaneta japonica, and Periplaneta americana, respectively), their individual heights in millimeters, and weight in grams. (The characters' names are subtle references to their species' coloring or scientific names.)

Kuro Image via prtimes.jp © Earth Corporation. Chaba Image via prtimes.jp © Earth Corporation.

Yamato Image via prtimes.jp © Earth Corporation. Wamon Image via prtimes.jp © Earth Corporation.

Gokigen Lovely Days is currently available for free through the Earth Corporation website on PC and smartphone browsers.