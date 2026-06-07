Chronoscript: The Endless End Action Game Launches This Fall

DeskWorks announced during the "Future Games Show: Summer Showcase" livestream on Saturday that Chronoscript: The Endless End , its new action-adventure game, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in fall 2026.

The company describes the game:

A thousand year long story that refuses to end. As the "Editor" trapped within [its] manuscripts, unravel the mystery and guide the "endless story" to its finality in this exploration action-adventure game.

The company previously developed the RPG TIME: The Legend of Wright game for the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Windows, and PC via Steam in 2024.