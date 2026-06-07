The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for manga creator Hiro Mashima reported on Sunday that his new Fairy Tail manga miniseries is titled Fairy Tail Re:Fantasia .

The miniseries will launch in this year's 35th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , which will ship on July 29.

The original manga series follows the adventures of the world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail . The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2024.

Ginolabo's Fairy Tail : Dungeons game launched for Nintendo Switch on January 7. The game then launched for PC via Steam in August 2024.